God of War launches on PC supporting 21:9 ultrawide resolutions

PC gamers patiently waiting for the once PlayStation exclusive game God of War to be made available on Windows PC systems will be pleased to know that the day has arrived. God of War is now available on PC supporting 21:9 ultrawide display resolutions. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the epic adventure. Start your epic adventure playing as the warrior Kratos, the PC version of the game is now available to purchase from Steam and the Epic Game Store.

God of War launches on PC

“With our release on the PC, we’re hoping that many new players will be able to experience Kratos and Atreus’ story for the first time. To help you get started, we’ve put together some beginner tips that will prepare you for the journey to come. : Atreus may be young, but he’s one of your best assets in combat. As your journey progresses, Atreus will grow stronger and gain access to abilities that can make all the difference in your toughest fights like being able to stun monsters, bring Kratos back from the brink of death, and unleash powerful magical abilities along with his bow attacks.”

Recommended PC specifications for the game

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: DirectX feature level 11.1 required

For more tips and tricks to get you up and running in the God of War for PC game jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

