God of War PC game will support NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies

Gamers looking forward to the upcoming launch of the excellent God of War game on PC, leaving behind its once PlayStation exclusivity. Will be pleased to know that Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studio have today released a new PC feature trailer as well as announcing the game’s support for NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies.

God of War will be officially launching on the PC early next year and will be available to play from January 14 onwards, featuring enhanced graphics, exclusive PC features, and HDR support on G-SYNC and G-SYNC ULTIMATE gaming monitors, TVs and displays, and in 21:9 panoramic ultra-widescreen.

God of War PC game trailer

“Quality meets performance. Harness the AI power of NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images on GeForce RTX GPUs. Utilize NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology allowing you to react quicker and hit harder combos with the responsive gameplay you crave on GeForce GPUs.

2018’s God of War is one of the best action games ever made, with engrossing characters, an excellent story, a mesmerizing world to explore, and dazzling battles and sequences. On January 14th, the PC edition goes live, featuring enhanced graphics, exclusive PC features, and HDR. And if you play on a GeForce RTX GPU, desktop or laptop, you can enhance God of War with our AI-powered performance accelerating NVIDIA DLSS technology, and the latency-optimizing NVIDIA Reflex, which makes gameplay even more responsive.”

“NVIDIA DLSS is our groundbreaking AI-powered tech that accelerates performance on GeForce RTX GPUs. Using dedicated GPU Tensor Cores, DLSS taps into the power of a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images in your favorite games. To ensure God of War is enjoyed on PC, Santa Monica Studio is incorporating NVIDIA Reflex to quickly and easily reduce system latency for GeForce 900 Series GPUs and newer, making gameplay snappy and responsive.”

“Graphically, there are higher-resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, enhanced Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO) and Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO) effects, higher detail assets, and higher rendering resolutions, making the God of War world look even more spectacular. Plus, the frame rate is fully uncapped, for a smoother, faster presentation.”

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals