11 of the best PlayStation 5 games to play today – August 2021

If you are looking for the best PlayStation 5 games to play right now to get the most out of Sony’s latest generation of PlayStation consoles, you will be pleased to know that the team over at Eurogamer have created a video collating eleven of the best PlayStation games available to play and enjoy today.

“Zoe Delahunty-Light has been delving into the best PlayStation 5 games around right now and which ones are essential for your console, and lo and behold, there are 11 you really shouldn’t sleep on! This video is filled with PS5 games out now so they’re ready to download onto your machine, and a bunch of them come with bespoke PlayStation 5 upgrades that run at 60fps and make full use of the technology under the PlayStation 5’s hood. This video is full of PS5 gameplay and PlayStation 5 game trailers to give you a taster of what these games have in store, from the eeriness of #Returnal to the delightful #Chicory”

PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal : “After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies.”

Even with scalpers, pandemics and supply chain issues preventing gamers being able to purchase the new PlayStation 5 easily, Sony has already passed 10 million and sales worldwide, making the PlayStation 5 the fastest selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). “We are thrilled to announce that as of July 18th, 2021, we have sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 sales globally. This makes PS5 the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and we couldn’t be more excited about the amazing response of our fans.”

