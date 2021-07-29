PlayStation 5 sales have passed 10 million units globally

Even with all the problems of chip shortages, scalpers and pandemics Sony has this week announced PlayStation 5 sales of its latest generation console have now passed 10 million units globally as of July 18th, 2021. Making the PlayStation 5 the fastest selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). Today’s press release explains a little more about the current state of PlayStation 5 sales.

“We are thrilled to announce that as of July 18th, 2021, we have sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 sales globally. This makes PS5 the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and we couldn’t be more excited about the amazing response of our fans.

Pushing through supply challenges and a global pandemic, we’re proud to have delivered a transformational gaming experience that is captivating players around the world. Everyone at SIE put their all into making the PlayStation experience better than ever. I’d like to call out a couple of teams who made especially important contributions. Our Product Development team delivered amazing innovations including lightning-fast SSD, immersive 3D audio, and the dynamic DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Their talent, perseverance, and creativity laid the foundation for the entire PS5 ecosystem.”

“We are incredibly grateful to our fans for the terrific reception of PlayStation 5 and our growing portfolio of gaming entertainment. Without your support and confidence, this early success would not have been possible. We are making steady progress with available global supply and can’t wait for the day when everyone who wants a PS5 can easily get one.”

For more information on the latest PlayStation 5 sales is jump over to the official Sony Interactive Entertainment blog by following the link below

Source : Sony

