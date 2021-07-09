OWC U2 ShuttleOne external SSD offers customizable, high-performance affordable storage

OWC has launched a “build your own” heat dissipating full metal adapter in the form of the U2 ShuttleOne, allowing PC enthusiasts to build their very own high-performance external SSD storage, bringing U.2 SSD performance and capacity to the mainstream. The OWC U2 ShuttleOne takes the form of a full metal housing that can accommodate small form factor NVMe M.2 SSD drives. Using the OWC U2 ShuttleOne you can change your NVMe M.2 SSD any time you like, in any 2.5-inch U.2 drive bay knowing that your data will be safe enclosed in the rugged external SSD enclosure.

The OWC U2 ShuttleOne adapter is fully certified and rated up to PCIe Gen 4, supporting transfer speeds of up to 8,000 MB/s. The ShuttleOne is now available to purchase priced at just $45 and comes with up to a 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support and can be used in 2.5-inch U.2 bays and OWC ThunderBay Flex 8, and the OWC Mercury Helios 3S with U.2 NVMe Interchange design.

“Performance Enthusiasts/System Builders: Add blazing fast, highly affordable storage to your computer’s U.2 equipped bay. If you’re building a system that has a U.2 port on the motherboard, you can create a U.2 enabled drive bay with a U.2 power/data cable. You can also use the OWC U2 ShuttleOne externally with a wide variety of OWC solutions that offer one or more U.2 bays.”

“Archiving/Backup: The affordability of M.2 drives and the OWC U2 ShuttleOne enables you to create fast-access storage archives for individual clients, large projects, and off-site data backups. M&E Capture: Record it all faster, more accessible, and more affordably with U.2 capable digital capture systems. Now you can use a single drive without any particular card reader: experience faster performance, higher capacity, and a superior cost per GB ratio vs. digital media cards.”

Source : OWC

