Returnal shooter launching on PC early 2023

As well as Epic Games and Sony announcing the launch of Last of Us Part 1 on Windows PC systems next March. Housemarque has announced that they award-winning shooter Returnal will also be launching on PC systems sometime early in 2023. Even though a confirmed launch date has not yet been announced by Housemarque the company has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from the PC version of the game which includes specific PC tweaks and upgrades to make sure the experience is as “fluid as possible“.

“For our PC version there will be an array of PC specific tweaks and upgrades to make sure that the experience is as fluid as possible. More on these details later, but rest assured that you will be faced with a cutting edge Housemarque challenge, and the bells and whistles are there to support the gameplay experience including the relentless challenge of the Tower of Sisyphus and online co-op mode.”

Returnal release date

Check out the announcement trailer embedded below to learn more about what you can expect from the Returnal PC game. As soon as more information is announced regarding a confirmed release date we will keep you informed as always.

“For newcomers to the game, you’ll join Selene on a dark and mysterious planet called Atropos, where she is stuck in a cycle and predicament of cosmic horror scale. Take on ruthless enemies and flurries of bullet-hell waves of projectiles, contrasted against frightening ancient backdrops. The action gameplay at the core of the game reflects the struggle that Selene needs to overcome on her journey to learn more about the situation she is trapped in.”

“The game also features first person scenes exploring a familiar house and uncovering the narrative that is locked within the psyche of our protagonist. Nothing is exactly as it seems and even the story that you experience may be open to multiple interpretations.”

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals