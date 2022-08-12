PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2022 voting opens

PlayStation gamers looking forward to this years PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2022 will be pleased to know that voting is now open and you can now cast your votes in 16 different categories. Now is the time to nominate your favorite PlayStation games of the past year, for them to receive the recognition they deserve. Voting will close on Wednesday December 14 at 23:59pm PT and the winners will be announced later this month by Sony.

It is also worth remembering that if a game won a Platinum in a category any previous year, it won’t be eligible for inclusion in the same category this year. For example “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which won last year’s Most Anticipated Game – isn’t included in the running for that category this year“. Also if your favorite game is missing do not forget that you to the polls closure date, some titles aren’t eligible for inclusion.

“The best of PlayStation through 2022, celebrating great games, captivating new characters, fantastic soundtracks, graphical showcases, and much more. “

PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2022

To place your votes jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2022 categories include :

2022 PlayStation Blog Best New Character

2022 PlayStation Blog Best Story

2022 PlayStation Blog PlayStation Best Graphical Showcase

2022 PlayStation Blog Best Art Direction

2022 PlayStation Blog Best Audio Design

2022 PlayStation Blog Soundtrack of the Year

2022 PlayStation Blog Best Accessibility Features

2022 PlayStation Blog Best Use of DualSense

2022 PlayStation Blog Best Multiplayer Experience

2022 PlayStation Blog Best Ongoing Game

2022 PlayStation Blog Best Sports Game

2022 PlayStation Blog Best Independent Game of the Year

2022 PlayStation Blog Best Re-Release

2022 PlayStation Blog PS4 Game of the Year

2022 PlayStation Blog PS5 Game of the Year

Most Anticipated PlayStation Game of 2023 and Beyond

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals