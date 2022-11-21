Spider-Man Miles Morales PC performance and graphics

Now the highly anticipated Spider-Man Miles Morales PC port from PlayStation is available to play on Windows computers. You might be interested in a new video created by the team at Digital Foundry providing more information on the performance and graphical enhancements you can expect in the PC version of the game. Ported from PlayStation to PC by the team at Nixxes the game features new ray-traced shadows upgrade, revises optimised settings and more.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC performance

“Nixxes builds on its work with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered to bring us the Miles Morales ‘expansion’ – another quality PC port. In this content, Alex goes into depth on the new ray-traced shadows upgrade, revises optimised settings for both Miles Morales and the first Spider-Man game, and talks about Nvidia improvements to DLSS 3 that make it a much improved experience for owners of G-Sync/G-Sync compatible displays. Oh, and forget Ultra settings, how about European Extreme?”

“After the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenage Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. When a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his home, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.”

Source : Digital Foundry





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals