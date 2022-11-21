Spider-Man Miles Morales launches on PC

PC gamers will be pleased to know that over the weekend, the new and highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales game is no longer a PlayStation exclusive and is now available to play on the PC. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest deem to be ported to PC from the PlayStation by Sony. Julian Huijbregts from Nixxes Software has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more about the PC customisations available in game.

“You can play with a controller, and there are lots of options to choose from. You can use a DualSense controller for PS5 with a wired USB connection to enjoy the full DualSense controller experience, including adaptive trigger feedback and haptic response. The game also supports a variety of other peripherals and innumerable remapping options with Steam Input. The game is also fully playable with mouse and keyboard, and an important part of that development was creating a default control scheme that makes players feel like they are in full control as they web swing at high speed or engage in spectacular battles against foes with Miles’ electric powers.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales PC

“Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it. “

“Experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales with PC optimized graphics, including performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS 3, unlocked framerate, ray-traced reflections and shadows*, and ultra-wide monitor support**. Feel what it’s like to play as Spider-Man through immersive haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects using a PlayStation DualSenseTM controller on a wired USB connection. Enjoy full mouse and keyboard support with various customizable control options.”

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals