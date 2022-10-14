Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales PC features and release date

Sony has this week confirmed that the highly anticipated launch of the Spider-Man Miles Morales PC port from PlayStation will be arriving next month and will be available to play on PC systems from November 18, 2022. Julian Huijbregts from Nixxes Software has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from the PC features included in the official port of the game. Check out the trailer below for a quick overview.

“The game features options for ray-traced reflections with a variety of quality levels and newly added ray-traced shadows for outdoor light cast by the sun and the moon.“

Spider-Man Miles Morales PC release date

Sony has confirmed that the Spider-Man Miles Morales PC release date is set for November 18, 2022 and the game is now available to pre-order from Steam and the Epic Games Store.

“Similar to the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered we released earlier this year in close collaboration with Insomniac Games, Marvel Games, and PlayStation, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC features many enhancements, customizable settings and support for a broad range of hardware configurations, all the way from high-end PCs to portable PC gaming devices.”

“The game is fully optimized for ultra-wide gaming and supports ultra-wide aspect ratios of 21:9, 32:9 and even 48:9 when using triple monitor setups. Similar to what our team did for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the cinematics in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC are adapted to be fully viewable in aspect ratios up to 32:9.”

“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales supports the latest performance enhancing upscaling technologies, like NVIDIA DLSS 3. This technology for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs combines DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex to boost your frame rate to new heights. NVIDIA DLSS 2, NVIDIA DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex will also be supported.”

