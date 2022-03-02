Republique Anniversary Edition launches March 10th

Camouflaj has this week announced a Republique: Anniversary Edition of their iconic game will be made available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR headset later this month on March 10, 2022. Matt Walker Director of Production and Game designer Paul Alexander at games developer Camouflaj has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more about what you can expect from the anniversary edition.

République was first launched back in 2011 after a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2012 the first episode of République was launched on mobile in 2013. Now the development team have created an anniversary edition to celebrate the games 10th anniversary. With a new developer commentaries, “we hope fans and newcomers will not only get to enjoy a thrilling stealth adventure, but get to learn a little bit about what goes on behind the scenes during game development.”

“Experience a thrilling narrative stealth adventure game that explores the perils of government surveillance in the Internet Age, and keep Hope alive in République.”

Republique Anniversary Edition

“We knew from the start that we weren’t going to build a conventional stealth title,” says Alexander. “Hope is loaded up with all different types of weapons and gear, and tons of resources. She’s a captive trying to escape. Rather than fight it out at every turn, we made a commitment to embrace it, giving République more of a “stealth survival” feel.”

“A lot of how we approached the narrative experience was borne out of developing the game episodically,” says Alexander. “We knew we wanted to build a rich world with lots of different stories happening concurrently, and lots of things to discover under the surface—all while building towards a bigger picture of what Metamorphosis is. Exactly how we chose to go about doing that evolved and changed as each episode released and we heard more from the fans about what resonated with them. Coupled with our own excitement about where to focus our attention after each episode, we ended up taking République’s story in some unique directions…but the final moments and big reveals République has in store were in our minds from day one.”

“I’m proud that we were able to tell such a sweeping and involving story, especially given its origins as a mobile game,” says Murphy. “I’d put it up against any other cautionary tale about 21st century surveillance put on film, or in literature, or in other games. It really does reward players for listening in, looking closely, and scrutinizing the details, in a way similar to how spy agency analysts scrutinize our data and private communications. We learned that these threats to privacy and democracy are much greater and encroaching more rapidly than we even imagined when we made the game.”

Source : PS Blog

