Renault has announced that it is changing the name of its Renault Sports Cars brand to Alpine Cars and all sports models under the Renault Group will now be known under the Alpine brand.

This makes sense for Renault as the success of their Alpine A110 will help them develop a new sportier brand for their Renault sports models.

This name change symbolizes the new momentum in which the Les Ulis site is already engaged with the development of the future 100% electric Alpine range and technical discussions with the Alpine Racing teams.

The know-how and passion of the teams behind iconic models such as the R5 Turbo, the Clio V6, the Mégane R.S. Trophy and the new Alpine A110 are major assets. Along with the development of the new Alpine range, the teams in place will continue to provide support to R.S. customers and the network.

It will be interesting to see some new vehicles under the new Alpine Cars brand, we are looking forward to finding out more details about what Alpine has planned.

Source Renault

