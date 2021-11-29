Renault AIR4 is a flying Renault 4

Renault and TheArsenale have unveiled the Renault AIR4 which is a flying version of the Renault 4, the vehicle is a show car that has been built for Renault’s 60th anniversary.

The Renault AIR4 is designed to be a futuristic show car and it is designed on the Renault 4L which was a popular car that sold over 8 million units.

An automotive design icon, the Renault 4L sold over 8 million units across more than 100 countries over a production lifetime that spanned more than 30 years, and to celebrate, Renault has been holding a year of celebrations and initiatives. For an eye-catching finale, the brand has joined forces with ground-defying design hub TheArsenale to create a show-car that gives a futuristic and off-beat reinterpretation of the much-loved 4L.

The original Renault 4 was a simple, efficient and versatile vehicle built between 1961 and 1992. Former head of Renault Group Pierre Dreyfus once described it as a “blue jeans” car, and it went on to transport everyone from families to businesses, the gendarmerie to La Poste, while also giving the inspiration and opportunity to generations of young motorists to get behind the wheel. These are the qualities that convinced TheArsenale to collaborate with Renault to reimagine a 4L, one designed to travel the unmarked highways in the sky.

