Legende Automobiles Turbo 3 is a Renault 5 restomod

Legende Automobiles has taken on of the most popular 80s cars, the Renault 5 Turbo and turned it into the Legende Automobiles Turbo 3.

The Legende Automobiles Turbo 3 is based on the second generation Renault 5 Turbo and the car comes with 400 horsepower.

We wanted to create a machine for people that are as passionate about driving as we are. A machine that only a handful of people in world would still dare to try and make.

Technology has given us many great things, but it has also taken away the tactile experience that we, as car nuts, are missing in today’s driving.

Through the utilisation of standard steel elements, as well as borrowing the interior from the R5 Alpine, Renault was able to offer an affordable alternative in the form of the Turbo 2.

It was a great car and certainly great value for money, but we couldn’t help asking ourselves:



“What if there were no compromises? What if we took the best bits of both cars and used technology only to improve the electrics and weight of the car?”

You can find out more details about the new Turbo 3 at the link below. There are no details on how much the car will cost as each one will be unique to the customer in terms of specifications, we suspect it is not going to be cheap.

Source Legende Automobiles, Top Gear

