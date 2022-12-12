Remnant 2 co-op survival shooter showcased at Game Awards 2022

During the recent Game Awards 2022 Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games took time to showcase their new cooperative survival shooter game Remnant 2. As the name suggests it is a sequel to the bestselling game Remnant From the Ashes and once again provides third person action survival shooter that will be available to play on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2023. Check out the official announcement trailer embedded below for an overview of what you can expect from the storyline, settings, mechanics and characters.

“Remnant 2 plunges players deeper into a devastated world requiring a mix of methodical and frenetic ranged and melee combat against cunning enemies and punishing boss battles. Enter the fray as a lone-wolf or even the odds by teaming up with two friends to overcome daunting challenges. Each time players start a new playthrough of Remnant 2 they will be brought into a new world built from a wide pool of locations, enemies, NPCs, bosses, and weapons. These dynamically built levels allow for unique experiences as elements are woven organically into the world and narrative. “

As soon as a Remnant 2 release date is confirmed and announced we will keep you up to speed as always in the meantime enjoy the those glimpse at what you can expect from the game currently under construction.

“An updated Archetype system gives players more flexibility to their play style and lets groups better sync unique passive abilities and stunning powers together in co-op play. Multiple Archetypes can be unlocked, leveled up, and equipped together for a wider variety of play styles.”

“Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games have announced Remnant 2, the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes, a third-person action-survival shooter that pits the last remnants of humanity against the harrowing forces of evil.

Remnant 2 evolves the co-op survival shooter with new unseen worlds filled with deadly surprises and encounters. Join the battle to save humanity in a dynamically generated world filled with branching quest lines, unique loot, and overwhelming odds that encourage exploration and replayability either alone or in three-person co-op.

Players will define their own playstyle with an expanded Archetype class system and a wide assortment of guns, armor, and special augmentations as they overcome hard-fought challenges to stave off humanity’s extinction. Remnant 2 will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2023. “

