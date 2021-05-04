Scavengers free-to-play action, survival, shooter enters Steam Early Access

Scavengers the free to play action shooter where squads of three compete to survive and dominate in a hybrid of sandbox-style PVE and class-based PVP, has this week entered Steam Early Access and is now available to download for free and play ahead of its official launch and exit from Early Access. Developed by Midwinter Entertainment the game takes place on a frozen wasteland and allows players to equip themselves with a combination of unique abilities and weapons. Players form squads of three and fight for survival and dominance in a hybrid of sandbox-style PVE and class-based PVP.

“Over the long term Scavengers will introduce new seasonal objectives, modes, characters, enemies, map locations, and more. Far from being frozen in time, this post-apocalyptic proving ground will continuously shift and evolve – revealing new challenges and demanding new strategies to overcome them.”

“Adaptability is your greatest weapon in Scavengers. Whether clearing Outlander encampments or facing the threat of other squads, mastering a variety of weapons and strategic use of your abilities will mean the difference between victory and an icy grave. Between matches, you’ll unlock and upgrade blueprints, allowing you to craft an even deadlier arsenal in the field. If all else fails, run players down with a salvaged vehicle or force them into a withering storm. Your opportunities for carnage are endless.”

Source : Steam

