Remnant From the Ashes Complete Edition now available

Perfect World Entertainment has announced The Remnant From the Ashes Complete Edition game is now available on the Xbox, PS4 and PC platforms. The action role-playing third person shooter developed by Gunfire Games and published by Perfect World Entertainment originally launched 12 months ago in August 2019.

“Pick-up where the Remnant: From the Ashes story left off, in a brand-new campaign where you will traverse unfamiliar zones, meet unexpected allies, and conquer new threats as you seek to put an end to the Root once and for all.”

The Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition includes:

– Remnant: From the Ashes

– Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of Corsus

– Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923

“Remnant: From the Ashes borrows its mechanics from franchises such as the Souls series,but rather than simply being melee combat, it incorporates a third person shooter element where the player can wield up to two gun weapons, one main weapon and one side arm, alongside their melee weapon. These weapons can vary between machine guns, shotguns, hunting rifles, sniper rifles and the like, and can also attach mods to them which give players extra abilities.

Players can create their own custom character, and are required to defeat challenging enemies and bosses found throughout a randomly generated world, though the player still follows a set story. Players are able to upgrade their weapons and armor using materials they find throughout the world. They can also unlock trait points, which can be used to increase the stats of their playable character.”

Source : Major Nelson

