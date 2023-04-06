Remnant 2 trailer reveals more about World of Yaesha

A new Remnant 2 trailer has been released this week providing a closer look at the World of Yaesha and the latest action role-playing video game currently in development by Gunfire Games and will be published by Gearbox. As the name suggests the sequel continues the story from the first game Remnant: From the Ashes launched back in 2019 that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Remnant 2 is gearing up to launch during the summer months of Summer 2023 and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Remnant 2

“Remnant II pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction.”

“A mix of methodical and frenetic ranged/melee combat returns with cunning enemies and large scale boss battles. Choose specific gear and weapons to optimize for the different biomes and battles ahead. Bosses will bring high-level players to team up to overcome the challenge and try to obtain the biggest rewards. Players can travel alone or with friends as a team through strange new worlds and beyond, overrun by mythical creatures and deadly foes while trying to stay alive. There are multiple worlds to explore with different types of creatures, weapons, and items. Utilize and upgrade discovered items to take on tougher challenges.”

“Branching quest lines, augments, crafting, and loot rewards will test the resolve of even the most hardened players in dynamically generated dungeons and areas. Playthroughs will feel challenging, varied, and rewarding as players succeed against unrelenting odds. Various stories are woven throughout the different worlds, encouraging exploration and multiple revisits.”

Source : Steam : Gunfire Games





