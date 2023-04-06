Diablo IV Endgame details revealed by Blizzard

The development team at Activision Blizzard have this week revealed more details about what you can expect from the upcoming new Diablo IV action role-playing game that will be officially launching in a few months time on June 6, 2023. Diablo IV is now available to preorder in three different versions Standard edition ($69.99), Deluxe edition ($89.99), and Ultimate edition ($99.99) and pre-ordering will provide up to 4 days of Early Access at launch.

“Our second video in this series, Into the Endgame, is an exploration of the many endgame systems players can continue to grow their character’s legend through once the Main Quest has been completed. The endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells rages on as hatred threatens to consume Sanctuary. With ceaseless demons to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons and Legendary loot, this vast world brings the promise of adventure and devastation.”

Diablo IV Endgame

“Join associate game director Joseph Piepiora, game director Joe Shely, lead game producer Kayleigh Calder, and game producer Ash Sweetring as they elaborate on these aspects of Diablo IV in the below developer video: Capstone and Nightmare dungeons, Paragon Boards and the Codex of Power, Overworld experiences, and Fields of Hatred.”

“In mid-April, we will publish a blog on our news site that details how we’ll translate player feedback into improvements for Diablo IV. On April 20, 11 a.m. PDT, members of the Diablo IV development team, accompanied by a special guest host Rhykker, will return for the next Diablo IV Developer Update Livestream, where they’ll further elaborate on our planned improvements! They’ll also delve into the flames and share additional details about endgame systems.”

Source : Blizzard





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals