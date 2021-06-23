Reinkstone R1 color eReader hits Kickstarter

The Reinkstone R1 color eReader is the world’s first and thinnest book-sized color E-Paper Android tablet and has launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month and has already raised over $450,000 thanks to over 1200 backers with still 29 days remaining. With 140 color PPI, it has the highest color display among all color E-paper devices. It is perfectly designed for reading, writing, working, and entertainment while providing users the best eye protection.

The Reinkstone eReader is equipped with Natural Low Light Technology, enabling you to comfortably read anytime and anywhere. No matter if it’s under sunlight or at night, say its creators. “You won’t need to endure the eye strain of reading with electronic devices or the inconvenience of paper books”.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $379 or £273 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Reinkstone R1 color eReader campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Reinkstone R1 eReader project checkout the promotional video below.

“We live in a world surrounded by technology and digital media, and yet nothing really beats the comfort and pleasure of reading from paper. Digital reading devices such as Kindle replicate the paper-reading experience but lack the ability to do more. What if you need to read notes and research papers in color? And what should I use to read comics and newspapers? Black and white are boring, how can we get some color?”

