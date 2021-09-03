Redmi 10 Prime smartphone unveiled

Redmi has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Redmi 10 Prime. The handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Redmi 10 Prime smartphones is powered by a Helio G88 mobile processor and it comes with two RAM and storage options.

You can either choose from 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need some extra storage, the handset also comes with a microSD card slot.

The new Redmi smartphones comes with a range of cameras, there is a single Selfie camera on the front and on the back there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camrra designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

The device also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging, it also comes with a 9W reverse charging feature.

The Redmi 10 Prime will be available in three colors, Phantom Black, Astral White and Bifrost Blue and prices start at INR 12,499 which is about $170.

Source GSM Arena

