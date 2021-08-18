Redmi 10 smartphone gets official

Redmi have added a new android smartphone to their range with the launch of the new Redmi 10. The handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display.

The display on the device features a Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 mobile processor.

The new Redmi 10 comes with a choice of 4GB of 6GB of RAM and there is a choice of two different storage options, 64GB or 128GB. There is no microSD card slot on this device.

The handset is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging, it also features a reverse charging feature. The device comes with Android 11 and MIUI 12.5

The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single Selfie camera on the front and four cameras on the back.

The four rear cameras are made up of a 50 megapixel wide angle camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

The new Redmi 10 smartphone is launching in Malaysia first, it will reatil for MYR650 which is about $155 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

