REDMAGIC 7S Pro phone designed for gaming

If you enjoy mobile gaming then you will be pleased to know that the REDMAGIC 7S Pro phone specifically created for mobile gaming enjoyment is now launching worldwide with prices starting from $729 with the Supernova model equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. If your budget will stretch the Mercury model offers 512 GB storage model is also available with 18 GB of RAM.

Features of the new gaming phone include a new processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Red Core, nubia’s dedicated gaming chip, ICE 10.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System, Class-leading Performance: New Frame Stabilization Technology and Ultra-Clear Display with 520 Hz. The gaming phone also features shoulder triggers and a 6.8 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display offering players a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 960 Hz.

REDMAGIC gaming phone

“The REDMAGIC 7S Pro 10-layer multidimensional-cooling system developed by nubia, includes a built-in turbofan with RGB lights for Mercury and Supernova editions. #Its 0.1mm ultra-thin shark-fin blades, vortex duct and the position of the air inlet has been adjusted to increase the airflow by 16% and it’s 4dB quieter than its predecessor. The upgraded turbofan can reach speeds of 20,000rpm, increasing airflow volume and pressure by 6%.”

“Class-leading Performance: New Frame Stabilization Technology Steady frame stabilization has been increased by 60% due to upgraded Magic GPU with its three core aspects: phase synchronization, Touch Choreography (TC) frame complement, and quintuple buffering. The cache and the screen display synchronously process images and the displayed images respectively, and instantly “calls” from the buffer when the image needs to be displayed. TC stands for Touch Choreography; it is a technology that keeps a more stable gaming experience by compensating for in-game frame rates without increasing power consumption.”

“Powerful 520 Hz shoulder triggers with a 7.4 ms response makes the REDMAGIC 7S Pro ready for intense battles from Call of Duty Mobile, Critical Ops, to the amazing sci-fi Infinity Cops. The Armored for Victory edition boasts a 6.8 FHD+ AMOLED display and under-display camera (UDC) technology.”

Source : REDMAGIC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals