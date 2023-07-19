Red Magic 8S Pro smartphone launched globally

The Red Magic 8S Pro smartphone launched in China recently and now the handset is launching globally, the specifications are pretty much the same for the global version of the handset. The device features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that comes with a resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options which include 8GB, 112GB or 16GB of Ram and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

The Red Magic 8S Pro comes with a range of cameras with three cameras on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front, on the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for video calls and selfies.

The device features a 6000 mAh battery and the global version comes with 65W fast charging which can charge the device to 100 percent in just 35 minutes, the Chinese version features 80W fast charging.

Pricing for the new Red Magic 8S Pro smartphone starts at $650 in the USA, €650 in Europe, and £580 in the UK and the handset is now available to order in a range of countries.

Source GSM Arena



