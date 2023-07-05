Red Magic 8S Pro smartphone unveiled

ZTE has launched a new smartphone in its Red Magic range, the Red Magic 8S Pro and the handset comes with a 6.8-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate

The new Red Magic 8S Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options. These include 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 6000 mAh battery and it features 80W charging which can apparently charge the device to 100 percent in just 35 minutes. It also comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the new Red Magic 8S Pro smartphone, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for video calls and for taking selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset will go on sale on the 11th of July, although it is now available to pre-order, and pricing for the device starts at 3,999 Yuan which is about $550 at the current exchange rate.

Source Gizmochina



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals