Realme X7 Pro official renders leaked

Realme will be launching some new smartphones on the 1st of September, the Realme X7 Pro and Reaalme X7.

Now some leaked renders have been posted on Twitter by Venkatesh Babu.G and they give us a good look at the design and some of the features on the Realme X7 Pro.

We previously heard that the X7, this device will feature a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120 refresh rate.

It will also come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, plus a range of high end cameras.

On the back of the handset there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2 megapixel cameras. On the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, it will also come with a 4200 mAh battery.

Source: Venkatesh Babu.G / Twitter

Thanks Venkatesh for the tip!

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals