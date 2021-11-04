Realme GT Neo2 headed to more countries

Realme is continuing the global rollout of its Realme GT Neo2 smartphone and the handset has now launched ins some more countries.

The Realme GT Neo2 is launching in Malaysia and Thailand, in Malaysia, only the 12GB of RAM model with 256GB of storage will be available it will retail for MYR 2,099 which is about $505.

In Thailand the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model is the only model available, it will retail for THB 13,990 which is about $416.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.62-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 pixels and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

The handset features a front-facing 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls, and the three rear cameras include a 65-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Realme GT Neo2 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 65W fast charging that can charge the handset to 100 percent in just 36 minutes. It will come in a range of colors which include black, blue and green.

Source GSM Arena

