Realme 9 SE smartphone gets official

Realme has launched its latest smartphone, the Realme 9 SE, and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor.

There is a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and the handset comes with 128GB of included storage, if you need some additional storage, there is also a microSD card slot.

The Realme 9 SE also comes with a dual SIM card slot and the device features a 6.6-inch display that has a Full HD+ resolution and comes with a 144HZ refresh rate.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it has 30W Dart faster charging plus it comes with Realme UI 3.0 and Google’s Android 12 OS.

The handset has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the back. On the back of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, plus there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera.

The new Realme 9 SE smartphone comes in a choice of two colors, Starry Glow and Azure Glow, the 6GB model will retail for the equivalent of $262 and the 8GB model for the equivalent of $302.

Source Gizmochina

