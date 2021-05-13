Realme 8 5G smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new Realme 8 5G smartphone launched in the UK yesterday and now we get to have a look at the device in an unboxing video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Realme 8 5G and its range of features, lets find out more about the device.

The handset comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a Dimensity 700 5G processor.

The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and it also has up to 128GB of storage, there is a rnge of high end cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Realme 8 5G smartphone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, prices for the handset in the UK start at £199.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

