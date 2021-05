Realme 8 5G lands in the UK

The new Realme 8 5G smartphone has launched in the UK from today, the device will retail for £199 for the 4GB model and £249 for the 6GB models.

Realme are offering the 4GB model of the handset for £179 and the 6GB model for £229 for a limited time and the device will go on sale in the UK on the 20th of May.

As the most affordable 5G smartphone in the market, realme 8 5G 4+64GB is priced at £199, with an early-bird special offer of £179. realme 8 5G 6+128GB is priced at £249, with an early-bird special offer of £229. realme 8 5G is on-sale in the UK from May 20th, with the early-bird special offer running from May 20th to May 23rd.

realme also launches realme 8 in the UK today, which boasts a leap-forward camera with 64MP sensor, trendsetting photography features, and more. realme 8 4+64GB is priced at £199, and realme 8 6+128GB is priced at £219, on-sale in the UK from today, May 12th.

