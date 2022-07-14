Company of Heroes 3 launches November 17th

Relic Entertainment and SEGA this week announced the launch of the new and highly anticipated Company of Heroes 3 real-time strategy game will be launching humans time on November 17, 2022. Available for PC via Steam the third game in the franchise provides “fans and newcomers to the series with the biggest and deepest single player experience in the franchise’s history” explain Relic.

If you cannot wait till November you be pleased to know that you can sign up to Relic’s community feedback program to gain access to one mission from the newly revealed North African Operation. Mission Alpha will be available to play for free via Steam for one week starting from Tuesday July 12 and running until July 19th 2022.

Company of Heroes 3 is now available to preorder bonus items available. The Digital Premium Edition comes with the Devil’s Brigade DLC Pack, containing cosmetics based on the first elite commando units of World War II. The Physical Premium Edition includes the Devil’s Brigade DLC Pack, Service Medal, Pocket Compass, Collector’s Book and more.

Company of Heroes 3

“Experience the sweeping desert combat, new factions, and the compelling story all offered by our North African Operation. While the previously announced Italian Dynamic Campaign offers a branching, open-ended experience, the North African Operation is a more classically designed, narrative-led single-player experience. A wealth of new mechanics has drastically changed the battlefield in North Africa, where tank-riding enables coordinated rapid-strike assaults that overwhelm the enemy.

Powerful Italian units can be called upon in Mission Alpha, such as the Guastatori combat engineers and the L6/40 Light Tank. Players can also enjoy new core gameplay innovations like side armour, enemy vehicle recovery and vehicle-towing, which lets you reposition your hard-hitting artillery like the German Flak 36 and British 17-Pounder.”

Source : CoH3

