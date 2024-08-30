Razer Wolverine V3 Pro wireless Esports controller

Razer has introduced the Wolverine V3 Pro, a wireless Esports controller officially licensed by Xbox, designed to elevate competitive gaming on both Xbox and PC. This innovative controller combines advanced customization, ultra-responsive inputs, and superior ergonomics to meet the demands of professional gamers.

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is designed to give gamers a competitive edge with its advanced features. It includes 4 mouse click back paddles and 2 claw grip bumpers, providing flexibility and enhanced control. The Razer Pro HyperTriggers offer two distinct modes: instant mouse click actuation for unmatched speed and ultra-precise analog control for full-range trigger motion. Integrated haptic feedback delivers realistic feedback, allowing gamers to feel the intensity of every shot.

Unrivaled Accuracy

The Hall Effect precision thumbsticks ensure superior accuracy and smoother movement compared to traditional models. Anti-friction rings and pro-grade materials guarantee long-lasting durability. Customizable sensitivity and deadzone settings through the Razer Controller App allow for more precise, personalized control, making them ideal for intense gaming sessions.

Lag-Free Performance

The Razer HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity delivers an ultra-low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless connection via its USB Type A dongle, providing fast, reliable performance essential for competitive play on both Xbox and PC.

Command Every Action

Razer Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons combine the rapid actuation of mechanical switches with the cushioned feel of a rubber membrane keypad, delivering a satisfying, responsive experience. The 8-way floating D-Pad offers exceptional control for precise directional inputs, essential for executing complex maneuvers, allowing gamers to maintain peak performance.

Pro-Level Customization

Using the dedicated Razer Controller App available on Xbox and Windows, gamers can customize thumbstick sensitivity, remap buttons to match their playstyle, and create personalized profiles for different game genres and scenarios, ensuring they are always prepared for the next challenge.

Tournament-Ready Portability

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro comes with a custom-built carrying case that securely holds the controller, 2 replaceable thumbstick caps, the wireless dongle, and a 10ft cable, providing tournament-ready protection and convenience for gamers on the go.

PC Tournament Mode

When playing wired on PC, gamers can activate a special Tournament Mode to enable a 1000 Hz polling rate developed specifically for competitive play. This overclocking feature can be switched on using the companion app or via a controller shortcut, providing a razor-sharp edge in high-stakes matches.

Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition

In addition to the Wolverine V3 Pro, Razer also announces the wired Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition. This wired esports controller offers the same high level of customization, precision, and control, optimized for competitive play on Xbox and PC. Officially licensed by Xbox, the Tournament Edition includes 4 mouse click back paddles, 2 claw grip bumpers, Razer Pro HyperTriggers, and Hall Effect precision thumbsticks plus the 1000hz PC Tournament Mode, ensuring gamers can perform at their best with a reliable, zero-latency wired connection.

Pricing & Availability

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro

Price: $199.99 USD / €229.99 MSRP

Availability: Available Now at Razer.com, RazerStores & Authorized Resellers

Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition

Price: $99.99 USD / €119.99 MSRP

Availability: Available for pre-order exclusively at Best Buy in North America, Razer.com, RazerStores & Authorized Resellers

