Razer Tomahawk cases unveiled by at Razer Con 2020

During its Razer Con 2020 event this week PC hardware and peripheral manufacturer Razer has unveiled a range of new hardware including new PC cases in the formal the Razer Tomahawk, priced at $180 for the smaller Razer Tomahawk mini-ITX version and $200 for the Razer Tomahawk ATX model both of which feature Razer Chroma RGB technology.

“To build the ultimate gaming desktop, it begins with a frame that can support the performance within. Meet the Razer Tomahawk ATX and Mini-ITX—gaming chassis that exude both form and function, equipped with premium features to accommodate your idea of the perfect rig, whatever it may be.”

“Installing new parts has never been this convenient or straightforward, with forward-opening doors that can also be detached for more room to focus on your build. Made of tough, tempered glass, they offer the perfect protection while showing off the power and performance of Chroma-enabled hardware within.”

Whether you’re using a custom or All-in-One (AIO) liquid cooler, the Mini-ITX has enough room to support up to 240mm radiators, while the ATX can fit up to 360mm to maximize the cooling capabilities of your rig and both cases are equipped with built-in dust filters and ventilated top panel.

Source : Razer

