Razer Kitsune arcade fight stick controller designed for precision

Razer has unveiled a new addition to its range of gaming peripherals with the launch of the Razer Kitsune fight stick (although the Kitsune doesn’t feature a joystick but direction buttons). Unfortunately no pricing or availability has been released as yet but if you would like to be the first to know you can jump over to the official Razer website to register your details and be notified as soon the details are released.

The Razer Kitsune fight stick has been developed under the official licensing program for PlayStation, and will work with the PlayStation 5 subject to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s final product approval. All-Button Optical Arcade Controller for PS5 and PC.

Razer Kitsune arcade fight stick

“I am steeped in the culture of fighting games so it feels like destiny that I get to introduce you to a project that I’m so incredibly fortunate to have helped create.My journey with fighting games started with Street Fighter 2 and Mortal Kombat 1 back in the 90s, and my love for the genre has been a relentless engine in my life ever since.

Over the years, this passion led me to the frontlines of the fighting game community (FGC)/esports scene. Traveling to tournaments such as EVO, Combo Breaker, CEO, Tokyo Game Show, and more, I’ve been fortunate to make a career of it as well as developing peripherals for major players in the FGC community near and far. It’s in this spirit that I’m thrilled to finally unveil a project that we at Razer have been passionately crafting the arcade controller that’s poised to redefine the world of fighting games: the Razer Kitsune.”

Razer Kitsune fighting stick

“So, what sets the Razer Kitsune apart from your average fight stick? It’s simple: precision and performance. The traditional fight stick has evolved into a device focusing on these key aspects. With a unique quad movement button layout, the Kitsune eliminates joystick mishaps, heralding a new era of precise, unambiguous gameplay. This novel approach to button configuration promises to be the competitive edge pro fighting game players have been seeking.”

“In our pursuit of precision and performance, we understood the importance of aligning with the standards set by the fighting game community. In this light, we collaborated closely with Capcom during the development of the Razer Kitsune. This collaborative effort ensured that the Kitsune not only meets, but exceeds the expectations of tournament-level play. It abides by all Capcom Pro Tour standards, including compliance with their latest simultaneous opposite cardinal directional input rules. This distinction makes Kitsune a trusted choice for tournaments and legitimizes its role in competitive fighting games.”

Source : Razer



