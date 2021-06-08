Razer and ClearBot partner to reduce ocean plastics



Razer has this week announced it has partnered with Clearbot the company responsible for creating the AI powered, self-driving, ocean trash collecting robots that can detect and collect trash from water. “We are on a mission to clean our rivers and oceans globally, using Clearbot.”

“Meet the Clearbot—a solar-powered, self-navigating, marine trash-collecting drone equipped with vision AI and machine-learning. By partnering up with this game-changing startup, our design and engineering expertise has helped take Clearbot’s innovative solution to the next level with a design that’s more efficient, marketable, and scalable.”

“Current recovery solutions like paddleboat or shoreside excavators are slow, outdated, and cannot collect trash at scale. Larger advanced trash skimmers use fossil fuels and are environmentally unsustainable. Clearbot is a 0 emission solution that uses artificial intelligence to collect trash out of different water bodies at scale. We get individuals and corporations to support our work and create direct impact for local communities where we run our projects.”

Source : Razer : ClearBot

