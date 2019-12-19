If you have ever wondered what it would be like to use a Raspberry Pi mini PC as a synthesiser, you can now find out thanks to an article published to the official Raspberry Pi blog. The Raspberry Pi synthesiser project created by Floyd Steinberg investigates what it’s like using a Raspberry Pi as a synthesiser and the results you can expect when a Raspberry Pi 3 is transformed into a virtual analogue synthesiser.

“The Raspberry PI is a popular card-sized computer. In this video, I show how to set up a Raspberry PI V3 as a virtual analog synthesizer with keyboard and knobs for realtime sound tweaking, using standard MIDI controllers and some very minor shell script editing. The result is a battery powered mini synth, creating quite impressive sounds! There’s a demo at the start of the video showcasing some sounds I came up with”

Source: RPiF

