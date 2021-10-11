Raspberry Pi Pico minimalist adjustable light for low light photography

Photographers requiring an adjustable illumination for low-light photography might be interested in a new Raspberry Pi Pico project published to the Hackster.io website and taking the form of the aptly named PicoLight. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand the PicoLight offers a versatile photography light that consists of two PCBs and a white acrylic panel to provide a defuse light that can be set to a wide variety of different colors depending on your needs.

“PicoLight is a smaller version of a classic studio light that is useful for playing with colours in low-light shots or for coloured shadows photography. PicoLight consists of two PCBs and a white acrylic panel (which is great for diffusing the light) sandwiched together. One of the PCBs is a 4×4 Neopixel Matrix with a Raspberry Pi Pico on the back and a rotary encoder with push-button. The encoder is used for adjusting the colour and the intensity of the light.”

“The other PCB is a LiPo battery shield which includes a charging circuit and a power switch. PicoLight can also be powered directly from the USB, without using this shield. The Neopixel Matrix PCB is 52×52 mm with M3 slots for the standoffs meant to hold everything together. I’ve designed them in Eagle CAD using the SVG to Eagle converter by Gordon Williams to import custom images to the board.”

Source : Hackster.io

