MagBox PRO Octabox photography lighting diffuser

Photographers looking to expand their studio may be interested in a new set of softbox and Octabox photography lighting diffuser range launched via the Kickstarter website this month. The project has raised over $300,000 thanks to over 700 backers with still seven days remaining. Available in three different options offering the three lighting diffusers can be combined to provide creative studio effects wherever you may be. For professional photographers the Magbox system is available with a large carry case allowing you to carry each component as well as speedlite flashes, making the perfect portable photography studio.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $155 or £112 (depending on current exchange rates). If the MagBox PRO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the MagBox PRO photography lighting diffuser project view the promotional video below.

“MagMod has a proven track record of 4 successfully funded and fulfilled campaigns dating back to October 2013. There is always risk inherent with new products coming to market, regardless of whether Kickstarter is involved or not.Thankfully the MagBox PRO products have already been developed, produced, QC’d and are ALREADY picked up from our factory and are on a boat already 🙂 While it is a small initial production run, your funds will go towards making a quick delivery to you and helping us get more under production right away.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the photography lighting diffuser, jump over to the official MagBox PRO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

