Instructables member Gosse Adema has created a fantastic Raspberry Pi split mechanical keyboard which is powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero W house in a separate casing which connects the two halves of the keyboard together using ribbon cables. The keyboard is equipped with Cherry MX low profile Red switches and UHK keycaps and full instructions have been published to the Instructables website enabling you to build your very own. Adema explained more about the project and its inspiration.

“I’ve used a Microsoft Natural Elite keyboard for years. And after almost 20 years of loyal service, it’s at the end of its lifespan. During my search for a replacement, I also looked at different mechanical keyboards. And because I regularly do DIY projects, I thought it would be a great experience to make such a keyboard myself. This is my the first mechanical keyboard project. And this will be for daily usage. Although the possibilities are almost endless, I limit myself to the basic functionality: An ergonomic keyboard with mouse functions. While searching for parts I came across a new type of switch. A low-profile version of the Cherry MX Red. This makes it possible to make a thin mechanical keyboard. And I tried to keep this keyboard as thin as possible.”

“The entire design was made with Autodesk Eagle and Fusion 360. Hereby I’ve used the possibility to load the printed circuit board direct into the 3D drawing program. In addition to these programs, Python code is used to support various steps. This Instructabe therefore contains many Python examples. I didn’t add any ‘nice to have’ features which add complexibility. There are no background LEDs, additional usb ports, speakers and/or displays. There are some spare GPIO ports for additional features, but these aren’t used yet.”

Source : Instructables

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals