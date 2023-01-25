Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in winning a Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 might be interested to know that a new competition is being run by the official MagPi Magazine team, offering a chance to win one of ten CM3’s complete with autofocus and widelens features. To recap the Raspberry Pi compact camera is equipped with a 12 megapixel sensor together with the already mentioned autofocus and the ability to record record full HD video at 50fps, with higher frame rates available at lower resolutions. The camera module is now available to purchase priced at $25 and can be seen in the overview video embedded below.

The third-generation Pi CM3 takes advantage of the Raspberry Pi Open Source Camera System powered by libcamera. Offering a “rich set of libraries gives developers precise control over image processing and better access to the internals of Camera Module 3″ explains the Raspberry Pi developer team. For a chance to win a Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 jump over to the official MagPi website.

Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 specs

Back-illuminated, stacked CMOS 12-megapixel Sony IMX708 image sensor

High signal-to-noise ratio (SNR)

Built-in 2D Dynamic Defect Pixel Correction (DPC)

Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) for rapid autofocus

QBC Re-mosaic function

HDR mode (up to 3 megapixel output)

CSI-2 serial data output

2-wire serial communication (supports I2C fast mode and fast mode plus)

2-wire serial control of focus mechanism

Resolution: 11.9 megapixels

Sensor size: 7.4mm sensor diagonal

Pixel size: 1.4μm × 1.4μm

Horizontal/vertical: 4608 × 2592 pixels

Diagonal field of view: 75 degrees (Camera Module 3, Camera Module 3 NoIR), 120 degrees (Camera Module 3 Wide, Camera Module 3 NoIR Wide)

Common video modes: 1080p50, 720p100, 480p120

Output: RAW10

IR cut filter: Integrated in standard variants; not present in NoIR variants

Dimensions: 25 × 24 × 11.5mm (12.4mm height for Wide variants)

Ribbon cable length: 200mm

Cable connector: 15 × 1mm FPC

Source : MagPi : CM3





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals