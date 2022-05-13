64 megapixel Raspberry Pi camera with autofocus and more

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new video uploaded to YouTube by Jeff Geerling providing an overview of a new ArduCam 64 megapixel Raspberry Pi camera that features autofocus and more. The Raspberry Pi 64MP camera features a sensor resolution of 1952 x 6944 and features a Quad Bayer Coding (QBC) colour filter, 8 cm focus, F1.8 f-stop 84° viewing angle diagonally and measures just 25 mm x 24 mm. . Check out the video created by Jeff Geerling below to learn more about what you can expect from this powerful tiny camera specifically created to be used with the Raspberry Pi range of mini PC computers.

The Raspberry Pi camera is now available to pre-purchase at a discounted price saving you 40% off the recommended retail price and is available for just $36, down from its $60 RRP.

“We set the bar, and then we raised it ourselves. Just like these flagship phones, your Raspberry Pi now has an ultra high-res camera too. And just like them, your Pi can take still images at a breathtaking resolution (9152 x 6944) as well! Pi Hawk-eye is ready to make millions proud. This time, we are not just revolutionizing the hardware side, we want this camera to be the “extra sauce” that sets Pi apart and puts the platform light years ahead of its game, we want this to be the tipping point of sophisticated embedded vision/camera systems.”

64MP Raspberry Pi camera

“What’s better than fixed/manual-focus? Autofocus. And What’s better than autofocus? DSLR-like focus control. Here’s what it means: You can now open a preview window on a Raspberry Pi, zoom in for a super close-up view, move up/down/left/right (ePTZ) to pick anything, set/adjust the focus, and then take a photo. Now imagine what you can do with a feature like this.”

Source : ArduCam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals