Arducam Raspberry Pi hi resolution 16 megapixel autofocus camera

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a high resolution autofocus camera module, may be interested in the new 16 megapixel camera created by the engineers at Arducam. The Arducam Pi camera supports all Raspberry Pi mini PCs and offers a resolution twice that of the official v2 Pi camera and 40% higher than the official Pi HQ camera say its creators. “Based on the 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor, this new camera module gives all Raspberry Pi hackers every bit of power they need to build future-proof projects“.

Raspberry Pi autofocus camera

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $16 or £12 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With the same camera tuning algorithms from the foundation, this module beats the Pi HQ camera in every aspect. (sharpness/saturation/exposure/etc.) We gave this camera the classic V1/V2 form-factor so you can add hassle-free upgrades to your existing projects, or build new applications with the best flexibility on cameras. We want it to help push the Pi and embedded ML/MV forward, everything about this camera will be truly open source. A 16MP high-resolution autofocus camera module for all Pi models.”

With the assumption that the Arducam crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Arducam camera project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Raspberry Pi camera, jump over to the official Arducam crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

