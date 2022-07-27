Compact3566 Raspberry Pi clone

A new mini PC inspired by the Pi has been unveiled this week in the form of the Compact3566 single board computer. The Raspberry Pi clone mini PC is equipped with 8GB LPDDR4 and 128GB eMMC flash, together with Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5, 4 x USB 3.0/2.0 ports, HDMI 2.0 output, MIPI DSI and CSI interfaces.

As with the Raspberry Pi the Compact3566 also features a 40-pin GPIO header together with a few little extras in the form of a M.2 socket for storage, RTC with battery, and a built-in microphone.

Raspberry Pi clone

“Compact3566 is a credit card-sized single board computer (SBC) based on the Rockchip RK3566 Quad-core Cortex-A55 processor designed for IoT devices, such as home security system, Face Recognizing Robot, drones and HMI. The small computing platform has a high-performance and low power processor with USB ports, gigabit Ethernet, 2.4G/5G WiFi, M.2, micro-SD card slot, MIPI CSI camera connector, MIPI DSI( or LVDS) and HDMI port that support 4K monitors.”

Compact3566 mini PC specifications

SoC – Rockchip RK3566 quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 @ up to 1.8 GHz with ARM Mali-G52 2EE GPU with support for OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2. OpenCL 2.0. Vulkan 1.1, 0.8 TOPS NPU

System Memory – 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB LPDDR4/LPDDR4X

Storage 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB or 128GB eMMC flash M.2 socket for SSD (Note: the specs say “PCIe 2.0 NVMe SSD”, but the photo below reads “SATA SSD”, and either is possible in theory since supported by the processor. The socket only seems suitable for M.2 2240 SSDs). MicroSD card slot

Display HDMI 2.0 output up to 4Kp60 MIPI DSI/LVDS display connector

Audio ES8388 audio codec 3.5mm audio jack with headphones and microphone signals Built-in microphone

Camera – 15-pin FPC connector for MIPI CSI camera

Networking Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port via Realtek RTL8211F-CG controller Dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 (BL-Link BL-M8821CS1 module) with u.FL antenna connector

USB – 1x USB 3.0 port, 1x USB 2.0 OTG Type-A port, 2x USB 2.0 host ports

Expansion – 40-pin GPIO header with 4x UART, SPI, I2C, PWM, GPIOs, and SPDIF_TX (Should be at least partially compatible with Raspberry Pi 40-pin GPIO header but no pinout diagram is available)

Debugging – Via Micro USB port (also used for power)

Misc – Recovery button, 2x LEDs, RTC with a backup battery

Power Supply – 5V/2A via Micro USB port

Dimensions – 85 x 56mm (Raspberry Pi 3-like form factor)

Weight – 50 grams

Source : CNX Software : BoardCOM

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals