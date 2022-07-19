DEBIX Model A Raspberry Pi clone

The DEBIX Model A is a new credit card sized mini PC created by the engineers at Polyhex. Looking very similar to the Pi mini PC the Raspberry Pi clone features a NXP processor rather than the Pi’s Broadcom chip. It also features support for power over Ethernet when used with a POE power supply module and the ability to support up to 6GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Other features include NXP i.MX 8M Plus (i.MX 8M Plus series CPU optional) 2GB-6GB LPDDR4, Micro SD card or onboard 8GB-64GB eMMC optional and support for Android 11, Yocto, Linux Ubuntu operating systems.

Raspberry Pi clone

“DEBIX Model A is an industrial grade single board computer to bring you faster speed and more powerful performance. Based on quad core i.MX 8M Plus with 2.3 TOPS NPU, DEBIX Model A with complete software development and rich I/O ports is ready and capable for direct applications in industry 4.0, IoTs, smart cities and multimedia.”

“DEBIX Model A features industrial grade components and wide CPU temperature range of -40℃ to 105℃ to work stably in extreme environment. Its DDR inline ECC design and 14 FinFET process ensure high industrial reliability. Combining Gigabit network, 2.4G & 5G Wifi and Bluetooth 5.0, it provides robust network control of peripherals in industrial control, industrial automation and IoTs. With quad core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU up to 1.8GHz and 2GB/4GB/6GB LPDDR4, it is able to perform sophisticated processing tasks.”

“- Powerful industrial grade single board computer built to meet the needs of industry 4.0, IoTs, smart cities and multimedia

– Complete software development including Android 11/Yocto/Ubuntu operating system and basic software for fast and direct applications

– Gigabit network, 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, high-speed USB 3.0 and PCIe support connection and control of a variety of industrial peripherals

– Advanced multimedia capabilities include 1080p60 video encode and decode (including H.265, H.264), 3D/2D graphic acceleration, and multiple audio and voice functionalities”

Source : Liliputing : Polyhex

