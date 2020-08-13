Raspberry Pi HQ camera lenses, crop and more explained

Photographers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in learning more details about the new high quality Raspberry Pi camera lenses maybe interested in a new guide created by Dylan Herrada over at Adafruit. The guide explains more about the crop factor, format factor, or focal length multiplier of the image sensors in the new Raspberry Pi camera. As well as discussing the lens adapter and applications for CCTV, photography and more.

“In this guide, I’ll explain the 3 main lens options for a Raspberry Pi HQ Camera. I do have a few years of experience as a video engineer and I also have a decent amount of experience using cameras with relatively small sensors (mainly mirrorless cinema cameras like the BMPCC) so I am very aware of a lot of the advantages and challenges associated. That being said, I am by no means an expert, so apologies in advance if I get anything wrong.”

To access the Raspberry Pi camera guide jump over to the official Adafruit website by following the link below.

Source : Adafruit

