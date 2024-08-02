Raspberry Pi Astro Pi 2024 Summer Update

The Astro Pi 2024 Challenge, a collaborative initiative by the European Space Agency (ESA) and Raspberry Pi Foundation, has successfully engaged thousands of young people across Europe in coding projects on the International Space Station (ISS). This year, the challenge saw a notable increase in participation, with young coders taking part in two main missions: Mission Zero and Mission Space Lab.

The Astro Pi Challenge is an annual science and programming competition organized by the European Space Agency (ESA). It allows students to execute their code on the International Space Station (ISS). A Raspberry Pi minicomputer, modified and enhanced into an AstroPi, is equipped with cameras and various environmental sensors. This setup enables students to send visual messages to astronauts or address scientific challenges on the ISS. The initiative aims to showcase the capabilities of computer programming, inspire students to enhance their digital skills, and foster an interest in STEM subjects.

Points of Interest : 16,039 teams and 24,663 young people participated in Mission Zero.

564 teams and 2,008 young people participated in Mission Space Lab.

3% increase in Mission Zero participation compared to last year.

4% increase in Mission Space Lab teams achieving flight status.

Mentors reported increased confidence and interest in technology among participants.

89% of Mission Space Lab mentors found the project guide understandable.

New improvements for the 2024/25 Astro Pi challenge include a save button for Mission Zero and an online testing tool for Mission Space Lab.

Mission Zero: Simple Coding with Real Impact

Mission Zero offers young people the opportunity to write a simple program that interacts with the Astro Pi computer on the ISS. This year, 16,039 teams comprising 24,663 young people participated, marking a 3% increase from the previous year. The program allows participants to take readings from a color and luminosity sensor and use this data to set the background color in a personalized image for astronauts.

Mission Space Lab: Advanced Experiments in Space

Mission Space Lab provides a platform for teams to run scientific experiments on the ISS. This year, 564 teams and 2,008 young people took part, with a 4% increase in the number of teams achieving flight status. The challenge bridges the gap between theoretical coding and tangible outcomes, giving young people the confidence to engage with technology.

Mentor Insights and Impact

Mentors play a crucial role in the success of the Astro Pi Challenge. Surveys and focus groups revealed that mentors found the projects valuable for connecting young people to real technology. They noted that the challenge inspired participants to consider careers in technology and space exploration, fields they previously thought were out of reach.

“Participating in Mission Space Lab offers students a great opportunity to work with the International Space Station, to see the Earth from above, to challenge them to overcome the terrestrial limits. It’s very important.” — Mission Space Lab mentor

“We want students to use their digital skills as superpowers to make the world a better place and this competition really aligns with that because regardless of your race, your ethnicity, your gender, you can write some code that actually runs in space.” — Mission Zero mentor

Support for Mentors

The feedback from mentors highlighted the importance of clear guidance and support. For Mission Space Lab, 89% of mentors rated the project guide as somewhat or very understandable. Mentors also shared how they integrated Mission Zero into broader educational contexts, such as space-themed weeks and cross-curricular activities.

Looking Ahead: Improvements for 2024/25

Based on feedback, several improvements are planned for the next Astro Pi challenge:

Mission Zero

Adding a save button to allow participants to work across multiple sessions.

Introducing new code examples selected from team submissions.

Mission Space Lab

Creating an online testing tool to make it easier for teams to test their code.

Featuring new data and images captured from the ISS in spring 2024.

Project Launch Dates

16 September 2024: Mission Zero and Mission Space Lab launch

24 February 2025: Mission Space Lab submissions close

24 March 2025: Mission Zero submissions close

April – May 2025: Programs run on the International Space Station

June 2025: Teams receive certificates

The Astro Pi Challenge continues to inspire and educate young people across Europe, providing them with unique opportunities to engage with technology and space exploration. With the upcoming improvements for the 2024/25 challenge, even more young people are expected to participate and share their creative projects.

The Astro Pi Challenge continues to inspire and educate young people across Europe, providing them with unique opportunities to engage with technology and space exploration. With the upcoming improvements for the 2024/25 challenge, even more young people are expected to participate and share their creative projects.

For those interested in similar initiatives, exploring other educational programs in coding, robotics, and space science could be beneficial. These fields offer numerous opportunities for young people to develop their skills and contribute to future technological advancements. By fostering a passion for technology and space exploration, the Astro Pi Challenge is helping to shape the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.



