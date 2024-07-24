Radxa X4 is a Raspberry Pi alternative mini PC

The Radxa X4 is a groundbreaking single-board computer that packs a punch in a compact, credit card-sized form factor. Designed to rival the popular Raspberry Pi, the Radxa X4 is equipped with an Intel N100 quad-core processor, support for up to 16GB of RAM, and an M.2 connector for PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSDs or other expansion cards. This makes it an ideal choice for tech enthusiasts and developers looking for a versatile and powerful computing solution.

Key Takeaways Intel N100 quad-core processor

Support for up to 16GB of RAM

M.2 connector for PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSDs

2.5 GbE Ethernet jack

USB ports with data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps

Broad support for various operating systems

40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi HATs

The Radxa X4 stands out with its Intel N100 processor, a 6-watt quad-core chip that offers superior CPU and graphics performance compared to the ARM-based chips found in Raspberry Pi models. The inclusion of Intel UHD graphics with 24 execution units running up to 750 MHz ensures smooth and efficient graphical processing, making it suitable for a wide range of applications from media centers to development platforms.

Connectivity and Storage Options

One of the standout features of the Radxa X4 is its enhanced connectivity options. The device includes a 2.5 GbE Ethernet jack for faster wired network connections, and its USB ports support data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps. Additionally, the M.2 2230 connector allows for the use of PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSDs, providing faster and more reliable storage solutions compared to traditional microSD cards.

Versatile Operating System Support

Thanks to its x86_64 architecture, the Radxa X4 supports a wide range of operating systems, offering greater flexibility for users. Whether you prefer Windows, Linux, or other operating systems, the Radxa X4 can accommodate your needs, making it a versatile choice for various projects and applications.

Pricing and Availability

The Radxa X4 is expected to be available soon, with prices starting at approximately $60 for the base model featuring 4GB of RAM. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for hobbyists, developers, and educators looking for a cost-effective yet powerful computing solution. Higher-end models with 8GB or 16GB of RAM will also be available, catering to users with more demanding requirements.

Specifications

Processor: Intel N100, 4-cores / 4-threads up to 3.4 GHz, Intel UHD graphics w/24EU up to 750 MHz, 6W TDP

Intel N100, 4-cores / 4-threads up to 3.4 GHz, Intel UHD graphics w/24EU up to 750 MHz, 6W TDP MCU: Raspberry Pi RP2040 Cortex-M0+ dual-core microcontroller

Raspberry Pi RP2040 Cortex-M0+ dual-core microcontroller RAM: 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR5-4800

4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR5-4800 Storage: M.2 2230 (PCIe 3.0 x4), eMMC module (optional), SPI Flash for BIOS

M.2 2230 (PCIe 3.0 x4), eMMC module (optional), SPI Flash for BIOS Ports: 1 x 2.5 GbE LAN (PoE support through optional HAT), 2 x micro HDMI 2.0, 1 x 3.5mm audio combo, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps), 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480 Mbps), 1 x USB Type-C (for 12V/2A or higher power supply)

1 x 2.5 GbE LAN (PoE support through optional HAT), 2 x micro HDMI 2.0, 1 x 3.5mm audio combo, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps), 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480 Mbps), 1 x USB Type-C (for 12V/2A or higher power supply) Expansion: 40-pin GPIO header (compatible with most Raspberry Pi HATs), Fan header, RTC battery header

40-pin GPIO header (compatible with most Raspberry Pi HATs), Fan header, RTC battery header Wireless: WiFi 5 + BT 5.0 (for models with 4GB RAM), WiFi 6 + BT 5.2 (for models with 8GB RAM or more)

WiFi 5 + BT 5.0 (for models with 4GB RAM), WiFi 6 + BT 5.2 (for models with 8GB RAM or more) Dimensions: 85 x 56mm, 3.35″ x 2.2″

For those intrigued by the Radxa X4, other areas of interest might include exploring its compatibility with various Raspberry Pi HATs, experimenting with different operating systems, or using its enhanced peripheral control capabilities through the RP2040 microcontroller. The Radxa X4’s robust feature set and competitive pricing make it a compelling choice for a wide range of applications, from DIY projects to professional development environments.

In summary, the Radxa X4 offers a powerful and versatile alternative to the Raspberry Pi, with enhanced performance, connectivity, and storage options. Its broad operating system support and competitive pricing make it an attractive option for a diverse range of users.



