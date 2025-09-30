New Raspberry Pi 500+ : Full PC Inside a Mechanical Keyboard



What if your next computer wasn’t a bulky tower or a sleek laptop, but something entirely different, something hidden in plain sight? Imagine a device that combines the power of a full-fledged PC with the simplicity of a mechanical keyboard, all in one compact package. Enter the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus, a new innovation that redefines the boundaries of compact computing. With its integrated design, this device doesn’t just save space, it transforms how we think about personal computers, offering a seamless blend of performance, customization, and style. Whether you’re a developer, a casual user, or a tech enthusiast, this all-in-one solution promises to deliver more than just convenience, it’s a bold step into the future of computing.

ETA Prime uncovers how the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus merges innovative hardware with thoughtful design to create a device that’s as versatile as it is powerful. From its tactile mechanical keyboard to its expandable storage and robust connectivity options, every feature is crafted to meet the diverse needs of modern users. But there’s more to this device than meets the eye, its customizable RGB lighting, overclocking capabilities, and even built-in mini-games make it a unique and interactive experience. Could this be the perfect blend of form and function for your next computing setup? Let’s explore the possibilities and see how this compact powerhouse might just change the way you work, play, and create.

Raspberry Pi 500 Plus Overview

Integrated Design: A Keyboard That’s Also a Computer

The Raspberry Pi 500 Plus features an innovative design that integrates a mechanical keyboard with a fully functional computer. This seamless combination not only saves space but also enhances usability. The keyboard is equipped with low-profile Gateron KS33 blue switches, known for their tactile feedback and durability, making it ideal for extended typing sessions. Each key is illuminated with per-key RGB lighting, allowing users to customize colors and effects to match their preferences. Additionally, the inclusion of swappable keycaps provides an extra layer of personalization, allowing users to tailor the keyboard’s appearance and functionality to their liking. This thoughtful design appeals to those who value both aesthetics and performance in their computing devices.

Performance and Expandable Storage

At the core of the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus lies a quad-core ARM Cortex-A76 processor clocked at 2.4 GHz, delivering reliable performance for multitasking, programming, and light computing tasks. The device comes pre-installed with a 256 GB Raspberry Pi-branded M.2 SSD (2230 form factor), offering ample storage for applications, files, and projects. For users with more demanding storage requirements, the system supports SSDs up to the 2280 form factor, making sure scalability for larger workloads. This combination of processing power and expandable storage makes the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus a versatile choice for a wide range of applications, from casual use to more intensive projects.

New Raspberry Pi 500+ Overview

Comprehensive Connectivity Options

The Raspberry Pi 500 Plus is equipped with a robust array of connectivity options, making sure compatibility with a variety of devices and peripherals. Key features include:

Dual micro HDMI ports for high-resolution video output

A gigabit Ethernet port for fast and stable internet connectivity

USB Type-C for power delivery

Two USB 3.0 ports and one USB 2.0 port for connecting peripherals

A microSD card slot for additional storage or quick data transfers

For wireless connectivity, the device includes dual-band AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, allowing seamless integration with networks and wireless peripherals. Developers and hobbyists will appreciate the inclusion of a 40-pin GPIO header, which assists hardware integration for custom projects. These comprehensive connectivity options make the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus a flexible and adaptable computing solution for a variety of use cases.

Efficient Thermal Management and Overclocking

Thermal management is a critical aspect of the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus, making sure consistent performance even during demanding tasks. The device features a large heat sink that efficiently dissipates heat, allowing for extended use without the risk of overheating. This robust cooling system also supports overclocking, allowing users to push the processor to higher speeds for enhanced performance. Whether you’re running resource-intensive applications or experimenting with overclocking, the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus provides a reliable and flexible platform that adapts to your needs.

Software and Customization Features

The Raspberry Pi 500 Plus comes pre-installed with Raspberry Pi OS, a user-friendly operating system designed for programming, web browsing, and multimedia tasks. Beyond its software capabilities, the device offers extensive customization options for the keyboard, including:

Key remapping to create personalized layouts

Macro creation for automating repetitive tasks

Adjustable RGB lighting presets with effects such as Huewave, Digital Rain, and Pixel Rain

These features allow users to tailor the device to their specific preferences, enhancing both its functionality and visual appeal. Whether you’re a developer optimizing your workflow or a casual user seeking a personalized experience, the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus provides the tools to make it your own.

Unique Features and Easy Maintenance

The Raspberry Pi 500 Plus stands out with its unique features, including built-in mini-games that use the RGB lighting system. For example, users can play a Flappy Bird clone directly on the keyboard, adding a playful and interactive element to the device. Maintenance is straightforward, thanks to the inclusion of tools such as a keycap puller and spudger, which simplify disassembly and cleaning. Additionally, the device is equipped with rubber feet on the base, making sure stability during use and providing a comfortable typing experience. These thoughtful design elements make the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus both practical and enjoyable to use.

A Versatile All-in-One Computing Solution

The Raspberry Pi 500 Plus offers a unique combination of compact design, customizable features, and robust performance, making it a standout choice in the world of all-in-one computing devices. Its powerful processor, expandable storage, extensive connectivity options, and innovative features cater to a wide range of users, from casual users seeking a versatile workstation to developers and tech enthusiasts exploring new possibilities. By balancing performance, functionality, and creativity, the Raspberry Pi 500 Plus delivers a compelling solution that meets the diverse needs of modern computing.

