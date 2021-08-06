Rare Meteorite automatic watch created by SELTEN

If you are searching for a unique timepiece to wear on your wrist you may be interested in the rare Meteorite automatic watch created by the watch makers at SELTEN. Each automatic watch uses material sourced from the Muonionalusta meteorite, a meteorite classified as fine octahedrite, type IVA (Of) which impacted the earth in northern Scandinavia, west of the border between Sweden and Finland, about one million years BCE.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $299 or £215 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Meteorite campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Meteorite automatic watch project play the promotional video below.

“We are a contemporary microbrand watch company that opens to different ideas, creative thinking, unique materials, and an overall fresh approach to making timepieces. These watches will capture your attention immediately and refuse to let it go. A defining feature of SELTEN watches is the use of intriguing materials that offer unique finishes. Whether Meteorite or Aventurine, the theme that binds these materials together is that the final executions of the same raw material are never exactly the same. “

“The pattern of the meteorite dial is first brought out by etching it in the acid bath, and we rinse it with alcohol to remove any water residue on it, and in this stage, the dial is in Natural color. For the Natural color dial, it will be coated with a transparent protective layer to isolate it from moisture. While the Anthracite and Black color are achieved by ion-plating which is the same method done by the other microbrand watches.”

“The amazing thing about automatic watches is that they do not require a battery inside the watch in order to work. Instead of using a battery, our watches have a weighted rotor on the back of the movement that will rotate whenever you’re wearing or shaking the watch.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the automatic watch, jump over to the official Meteorite crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals