Apple Watch gets new 22 International Collection watch bands

Apple is launching some new watch bands for the Apple Watch, a new International Collection of 22 unique watch bands. They come with a range of colors which are taken from each countries flags or national colors.

The 22 watch bands are designed to represent a number of countries who just happen to be taking part in the Olympics.

To celebrate the indescribable drive and competitive spirit of all athletes and fans, Apple is launching the International Collection bands for Apple Watch, featuring 22 limited-edition Sport Loop bands with colourful designs that represent those nations across the globe. Each band also features a matching downloadable Stripes watch face1 showcasing colour combinations that customers around the world can use to personalise their Apple Watch and boldly show their country support. The soft, breathable, and lightweight International Collection Sport Loop bands are available representing the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the US. You can find out more information about these new International Collection watch bands over at Apple’s website at the link below. They are available for the 40mm and 44mm versions and they cost £49 in the UK and $49 in the USA. Source Apple

